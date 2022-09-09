Equalizer Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $14,537.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer (EQZ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official website is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

