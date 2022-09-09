Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $361,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,319,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 310,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,384. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

