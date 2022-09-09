Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Sells $218,051.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $30.56. 2,172,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,215,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 211,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 172,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 813,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 216,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

