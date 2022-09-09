Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 7,691 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.