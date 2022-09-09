Ergo (ERG) Trading 50.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $286.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00024071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.63 or 0.08348695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00191296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00295512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.00767784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00643517 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.