Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,121.54

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,121.54 ($13.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,175 ($14.20). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,162 ($14.04), with a volume of 9,164 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of Ergomed in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Ergomed Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £592.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4,744.00.

Insider Activity

Ergomed Company Profile

In other Ergomed news, insider Richard Barfield sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.14), for a total value of £292,500 ($353,431.61).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

