Ergoteles LLC Acquires 14,775 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.17% of Rogers worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 13.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 9,988.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.17. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $178.43 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.34.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.