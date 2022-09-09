Ergoteles LLC Buys 198,592 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,592 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $340,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,668,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 161.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 165,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bottomline Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

