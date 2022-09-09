Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 114,984 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after buying an additional 784,735 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $306.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

