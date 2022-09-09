Ergoteles LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 834.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

