Ergoteles LLC Invests $10.60 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,076,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,285,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,422,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,704,000 after acquiring an additional 963,521 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

