Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $51,523.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00068912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005501 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00077551 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.