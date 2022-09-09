Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.32 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $250.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

