Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 2.3%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.92. Approximately 19,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 702,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $1,311,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Everbridge by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

