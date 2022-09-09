Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17,497.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140,479 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $95.80. 430,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,624,574. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

