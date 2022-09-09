Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Farmer Bros. Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.39.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
