Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,669 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.85% of Rapid7 worth $184,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Rapid7 Trading Up 2.9 %

RPD traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. 8,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,108. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

