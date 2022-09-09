Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,126 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Veeva Systems worth $242,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 154,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.51. 19,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.14 and its 200-day moving average is $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

