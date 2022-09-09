Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $289,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RARE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,781. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

