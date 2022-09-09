Federated Hermes Inc. Has $152.97 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $152,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.