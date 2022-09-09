Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,017 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $143,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 17,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

