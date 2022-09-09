Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.22% of Workday worth $131,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of -216.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

