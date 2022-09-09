Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,021 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $175,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 209,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

