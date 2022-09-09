Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 325,989 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,989 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Kimberly-Clark worth $212,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

KMB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.65. 20,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $130.64. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.