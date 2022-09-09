Ferris Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

