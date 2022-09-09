Ferris Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ferris Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.