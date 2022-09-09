Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $253.30

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.30 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.84). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 238 ($2.88), with a volume of 3,393,663 shares traded.

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.64.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

