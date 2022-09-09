Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CFO Sells $7,205,600.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

