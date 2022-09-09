First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 517,870 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of KLA worth $337,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in KLA by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,010. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.46 and a 200-day moving average of $344.15. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

