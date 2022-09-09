First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,548 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.38% of International Business Machines worth $445,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,198. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

