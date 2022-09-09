First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Gilead Sciences worth $364,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 247,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,805. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

