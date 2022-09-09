First Trust Advisors LP Sells 63,979 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $265,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.32. 146,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.