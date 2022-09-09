First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Price Performance

FUNC stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First United has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First United’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

