First Western Trust Bank Buys Shares of 295,787 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 295,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,660,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $368.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

