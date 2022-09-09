First Western Trust Bank Invests $6.06 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

