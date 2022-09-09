First Western Trust Bank Makes New $10.89 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,000. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $379.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

