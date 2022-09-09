First Western Trust Bank Takes $13.19 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $245.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

