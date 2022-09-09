First Western Trust Bank Takes $3.99 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

