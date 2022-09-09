Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

FIVE opened at $139.10 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

