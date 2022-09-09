Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.99. 34,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 31.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

