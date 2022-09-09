Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $74,406.80 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $90.00. 18,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,871. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

