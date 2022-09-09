Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,876 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up approximately 3.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $254,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 4,277,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after buying an additional 3,208,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after buying an additional 1,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 4,215,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 1,768,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $175,606.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,111.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $175,606.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,111.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $83,505.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,399 shares of company stock worth $7,128,183. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex Stock Up 5.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

