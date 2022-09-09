Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.54

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 147399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $752,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,142.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $752,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,247,142.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $175,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,111.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,183. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flex by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941,726 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flex by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.