FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $74.48. Approximately 11,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 83,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

