Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,182,634.94 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

FLYW traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 1.68. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

