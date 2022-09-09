Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $89.00 on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $104.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

