ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 531,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. ForgeRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.