Fortress Lending (FTS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $109,287.79

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortress Lending alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.