Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Mountain Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,046,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,371,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,839 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 830,401 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $18.22. 8,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.88. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

