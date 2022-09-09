Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.29.

NYSE FBHS opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

